Ukraine Shelling Escalates as Diplomacy Flounders, Scholz Rules Out Ukraine NATO Entry, Baerbock Jeopardises Nord Stream 2, Putin Says Sanctions ‘Inevitable’
Remarks by President Biden Providing an Update on Russia and Ukraine
Roosevelt Room 4:54 P.M. EST THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon. Today, I made two vital calls, as I’ve been making for some months now – two vital calls that – on the situation in Russia and Ukraine. The first was to a bipartisan group of members of Congress who are currently representing the United States, along with Vice President Harris at the Munich Security Conference.
LIVE UPDATES: Germany & France Turning a Blind Eye to Ukraine Defying Minsk Accords, Lavrov Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Military Uses Weapons Banned by Minsk Accords, Lugansk Says
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it is unclear whether an alleged Russian attack on Ukraine is imminent while calling the threat “very real.” On the sidelines of the Munich security conference, an emergency meeting of G7 foreign ministers has been held to discuss mounting tensions around Ukraine amid recent escalation in the breakaway Donbass.
Russia to protect its citizens in Donetsk, Lugansk if they are in danger – Duma speaker
MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to protect Russian citizens in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics if their lives are in danger, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Telegram on Saturday. “Russia doesn’t want war. Our President Vladimir Putin repeatedly said this earlier and is saying this these days,” Volodin said.
News conference following Russian-Belarusian talks
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Belarus for accepting my invitation and coming to Moscow today.
