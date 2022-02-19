in Latest, Video

Lenin takes power

165 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Lenin takes power

The Duran History Series.
Russia and the rise of the Bolsheviks, EP. 15

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Blinken rehashes Colin Powell’s WMD UN speech

Ukraine Shelling Escalates as Diplomacy Flounders, Scholz Rules Out Ukraine NATO Entry, Baerbock Jeopardises Nord Stream 2, Putin Says Sanctions ‘Inevitable’