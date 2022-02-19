Trudeau’s Power Grab and the Roots of the Fabian Society of Canada (Our Interesting Times with Tim Kelly)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this edition of Our Interesting Times Podcast with Tim Kelly, I was asked to provide an update on the current boiling hot events in Ottawa, and the historic traditions of inside jobs in Canada which were deployed to justify the 1970 Martial Law conducted by the first Trudeau government.

Additionally, we discussed the Fabian Society (it’s origins and purpose), and that society’s extension into Canada starting in 1931 with a Rhodes Scholar-run think tank that Pierre Trudeau had joined in 1949.

We additionally trace the eugenics-driven de-Christianizing of Quebec under the Quiet Revolution in 1960 which features connections to the October Crisis, the FLQ, the murder of several Quebecois statesmen, a cybernetics-technocratic overhaul of Canada’s government and the creation of the Malthusian Club of Rome in ways that may shock you.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report