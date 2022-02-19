The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU talks of Nord Stream 2 cancelation. Von der Leyen says new Cold War is here
***News Topic 741***
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The US maintains about 320,000 military personnel in Europe, which is about ten percent of the European total. So it’s okay for the EU to host 320,000 US military personnel on European soil but not okay for Russia to have 100,000 Russian military personnel on Russian soil on Russia’s western border? Foreign troops in Europe okay: Russian troops in Russia not okay.