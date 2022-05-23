in Latest, Video

Ukraine & Poland merge. US & UK militarize Moldova. Belgium back to quarantine. Update 2

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine & Poland merge. US & UK militarize Moldova. Belgium back to quarantine. Update 2
Alex Christoforou

May 23, 2022

As for monkey pox, it is another form of shingles. What is shingles a side effect of? The jab. Nuff sed.

By the way, Nigeria has cases of monkey pox running into several thousand a year, but nobody dies.

Reply to  Diana
May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022
Watching and hearing about all these evil clowns, feels like “we” have woken up on the wrong planet. It doesn’t seem to be getting any better and some days are hard to navigate, but watching these updates, listening to Alex’s charming manner (with the great Cyprian backdrop) and knowing that others see it the same way, it makes the struggle bearable. Keep up the great work Alex.

May 23, 2022

It is obvious that if Poland regains Galicia and Lviv (maybe even Kiev?) then Western “Ukraine” will be a NATO country, and protected from Putin. (Wonder if the Ukrainian Poles will be allowed to speak Polish?) I think Russia would be fine with that; there are few ethnic Russians left in Western Ukraine. Plus the Ukrainian NAZIs would become Poland’s problem.

