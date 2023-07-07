Ukraine is a victim of false religion

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Last week different social networks, Telegram, Twitter and other media platforms erupted in controversial and angry comments regarding the video of the Ukrainian military burning the Russian Orthodox Bible that had been found on Russian positions captured by Ukrainian forces. This video was spread beyond the Russian-Ukrainian information segment and also caused a certain reaction in Europe and the USA.

Though such a stir was caused by this video not only due to the burning of the book of the word of God, but also because another book appeared in the video. It was a Bible with comments by Jimmy Lee Swaggart. According to one of the Ukrainian soldiers in the video the Bible with comments by Jimmy Swaggart “is a good Bible”. “This is a good book…” – he said.

Who is Jimmy Lee Swaggart? He was born March 15, 1935 in Feriday, Louisiana. He reached his greatest popularity in the early 1980s, when his telecasts were broadcast by numerous TV channels, including those functioning in the former soviet countries. But in 1989 he was defrocked by the Assemblies of God for refusing to accept counseling and discipline by the church after it came to light that he had been visiting prostitutes for many years.

Some sources claim that during that scandal Jimmy Lee Swaggart was recruited by CIA or NSA. This gave him an opportunity to save his popularity, money and most importantly – influence. After that his teaching began to spread actively in the late 90s in the countries of the former Soviet Union, especially in Ukraine and Russia. The Bible with comments by Jimmy Swaggart became a special services project aimed at introducing discord among the Orthodox population of those countries. There is no denying that religion is one of the most powerful consolidating aspects for Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, etc. “Langley” & Co. decided to use Jimmy’s Bible as a PsyOp to achieve their various goals. They were to create internal discord in any of the countries and introduce disunity between the countries of the region.

According to the video, Washington is already reaping the fruits of its labors in Ukraine – with the prevalence of Orthodox in this country, a significant part of the population became interested in Protestantism and other teachings. It provoked creation of a great number of different sects in Ukraine and the “New Generation Church” is the most powerful of them. This religious movement is Jimmy’s evil legacy. Their preaching is based on Swaggart’s version of the Bible.

In addition, this Bible contains comments that could be interpreted as “extremist statements”. For example, the older version of this book had a statement that the U.S. can launch a preemptive nuclear strike on the territory of any country that will try to “take peace from the world”. Such a strike “will be approved by the Lord…”. Sounds encouraging, doesn’t it?

