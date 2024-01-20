in Latest, Video

Ukraine funding fears Trump. 2025 counter-offensive. France Kharkov debacle. Elensky invites Trump

19 Views 32 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

32 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SERGE KRIEGER
SERGE KRIEGER
January 20, 2024
Rate this article :
     

Thank you, Alex!! You made my day with your analysis about Mr. Trump being baited towards the Zelensky Curse through this dubious invitation to Kyiv. Of course, this would also be a feather in your cap, Alex, since you are the one person that has identified this affliction, and warned the world about it, and the curse is now so famous that western leaders acknowledge its exisyence and its power, and wish to use it to their advantage. Brilliant!! Thank you again!

3
Reply
SheBear333
SheBear333
January 20, 2024

Bravo, Alex. Outstanding reporting, as usual! Thank you for also bringing smiles and laughter here and there along with your insights on grave global affairs.

2
Reply
JanetC
JanetC
January 20, 2024

2025? They’re still underestimating Russia. Not a single one of them will be in office in 2025 and many of their countries will be reduced to quasi-slavery. These clowns never learn.

1
Reply

The Prospects of EU Enlargement and Completion in 2024

Krynky failure leaves no path to victory