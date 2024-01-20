Krynky failure leaves no path to victory

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Crikey, it’s Krynky.
I have worked a few FEMA disasters, and I can tell you first hand that whenever the Federal Government becomes involved in anything, the amount of graft, corruption, and theft that goes on is beyond belief. In addition, the closer the end of the funding comes, the more intensive the theft gets, as people begin to panic that someone else will steal something before they do. I imagine Ukraine is approaching the point of being a free for all soon as people realize the time to steal is becoming limited…