The Prospects of EU Enlargement and Completion in 2024

In the changing geopolitical environment of the new multipolar world a number of issues urgently require a solution: the geopolitical tectonic shifts in the Palestinian Issue, climate change, the burgeoning economic recession, Euroscepticism, the refugee, the technology regulatory framework and the EU’s eastward expansion. The arrival of the new year brings even more imperative the goals and challenges of the European Union (EU) which continues to walk a tightrope between its goals of expansion and integration, the main aspects of which are of interest.

The EU enlargement policy includes the accession of new member states to the Union, such as Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia and other Western Balkan countries which are in various stages of the accession process. Progress depends on the fulfillment of specific criteria related to democracy, the rule of law, human rights and economic reforms.

However, it is noteworthy that, although there is a commitment to further enlargement, progress may be slow due to a variety of internal and external factors. The EU emphasizes to candidate countries the importance of stability, reforms and good neighborly relations.

The main issue in the challenges that exist in the perspective of new countries’ accession is the integration of new member states which entails the alignment of their policies and regulations with EU standards. A comprehensive process is needed to ensure a smooth transition and compliance with the EU laws and rules. Also the geographical expansion of the EU is also influenced by geopolitical factors. The EU will continue to seek to stabilize its neighboring regions by offering the prospect of integration and promoting stability and security. However, this effort is being made in a climate of geopolitical competition with Russia and in the shadow of the Ukrainian.

At the same time, there is the critical issue of the EU’s internal cohesion. Ensuring cohesion between the existing member states remains vital, as existing divergent views among member states on the pace and scope of EU expansion create an issue of cohesion and increasing challenges within the EU institutions.

In addition, the deepening of European integration within the EU remains problematic. In the new year, the EU is called upon to strengthen the process of economic, monetary and political integration, especially in areas such as fiscal policy, defense cooperation and foreign affairs. The global economic recession and competition between East and West make the already heterogeneous integration effort even more difficult.

The process of enlargement and integration in the EU involves balancing ambitions for growth with the need to maintain unity, cohesion and shared values among member states. Each enlargement brings opportunities and challenges, requiring careful consideration of the impact on existing members and the ability of candidate countries to meet the EU’s criteria for membership. The EU’s approach to enlargement and integration in 2024 will continue to be influenced by geopolitical developments, internal dynamics and the willingness of both existing and potential member states to commit to the Union’s principles and objectives.

With the above challenges in mind, 2024 will be a difficult year for Europe. The difficulties that already exist will increase and will send the message to the political world of the EU that dealing with these difficulties presupposes an excess of political leadership and responsibility for the future of the peoples of Europe. Only in this way could Euroscepticism be reduced and the lost trust of the people in European institutions and figures in the political world restored in the future.

