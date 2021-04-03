in Latest, Video

Ukraine Edges Towards Ceasefire As Lavrov Warns “War Would Destroy Ukraine”

Over 50 battalion tactical groups to fight enemy drones in southern Russia drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 2. /TASS/. Over 50 battalion tactical groups of Russia’s Southern Military District will practice fighting enemy drones jointly with electronic warfare and air defense forces in drills, the District’s press office reported on Friday.

Kremlin says situation along engagement line in Donbass frightening

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The situation in Donbass along the engagement line is rather frightening, with numerous provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces observed there, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday. “Our rhetoric [over Donbass] is absolutely constructive,” Peskov said in reply to a question.

Luka-The-K9
April 3, 2021

We can expect all points west of the border to be compromised to the River Rhine.

Simultaneously Romania and Italy will be quelled.

The Baltic will be held at gunpoint.

Meanwhile the target codes will be loaded for around 80 locations in N America.

Total duration 65 hours.

Fait a Complis and Good Nite Vienna

