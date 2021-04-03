Ukraine Edges Towards Ceasefire As Lavrov Warns “War Would Destroy Ukraine”
News Topic 96:
Over 50 battalion tactical groups to fight enemy drones in southern Russia drills
Over 50 battalion tactical groups to fight enemy drones in southern Russia drills
ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 2. /TASS/. Over 50 battalion tactical groups of Russia’s Southern Military District will practice fighting enemy drones jointly with electronic warfare and air defense forces in drills, the District’s press office reported on Friday.
Kremlin says situation along engagement line in Donbass frightening
Kremlin says situation along engagement line in Donbass frightening
MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The situation in Donbass along the engagement line is rather frightening, with numerous provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces observed there, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday. “Our rhetoric [over Donbass] is absolutely constructive,” Peskov said in reply to a question.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
We can expect all points west of the border to be compromised to the River Rhine.
Simultaneously Romania and Italy will be quelled.
The Baltic will be held at gunpoint.
Meanwhile the target codes will be loaded for around 80 locations in N America.
Total duration 65 hours.
Fait a Complis and Good Nite Vienna