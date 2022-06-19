The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Down 50% on its Weapons, Johnson Visits Kiev, Angering Tories, Putin Inflation Caused by West’s Money Printing
St Petersburg International Economic Forum Plenary session
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also took part in the session. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi addressed the session via videoconference. The theme this year is New Opportunities in a New World.
St Petersburg International Economic Forum Plenary session
