Ukraine Down 50% on its Weapons, Johnson Visits Kiev, Angering Tories, Putin Inflation Caused by West’s Money Printing

News Topic 528

St Petersburg International Economic Forum Plenary session

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also took part in the session. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi addressed the session via videoconference. The theme this year is New Opportunities in a New World.


St Petersburg International Economic Forum Plenary session

Alexander Mercouris

