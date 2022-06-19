The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
WaPo, US & allies to fight Russia until the end. China airline parts. Trudeau book tops charts. Update 1
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Jens Stoltenberg told us last week that Ukraine was loosing the war and had do nake a deal with Russia. Today he told us that Ukraine would be able to reqonquer Donbas in some years.Who is the leader of NATO?
When I listen to all this info about the very different messages from the chaotic West, I really wonder: Is NATO planning a surprise attack on Russia? Camoflaged in bewildering rhetoric?
The Greens should restructure from a political party to a church. They could worship the Giant Redwood tree, which would base them in California.
If this WPost is correct then it is time for Russia to pull the plug on the WEST, push up all the sanctions on the mad West that Russia has at it’s elbow, true things could get worse, before they get better, but better that than the Warmongering West coming out on top. The world is relying on Russia and China, to put the west to bed. We need to look to a better future for the rest of the world.
I would choose the Grinch, after seeing what the “liberal” Trudeau did to his people. I have read a book that liberals in Germany chose Hitler when they lost their power over Germany. They preferred Hitler to socialism?