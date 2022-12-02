The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Donbass Crisis Deepens, Putin Eviscerates Scholz in Fiery Call, Biden Offers Talks but Without Ideas, Proposals
Telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
The discussion focused on various aspects of the situation around Ukraine. Vladimir Putin again explained in detail Russia’s fundamental approaches to the special military operation and pointed out the destructive policy of Western countries, including Germany, pumping the Kiev regime with weapons and training the Ukrainian military.
