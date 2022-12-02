in Latest, Video

Russia, massive missile strike. Macron meets Biden. Putin scolds Scholz

767 Views 8 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia, massive missile strike. Macron meets Biden. Putin scolds Scholz
The Duran: Episode 1450

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Overview Episode 11. Exposing Biden’s Corruption in Ukraine.