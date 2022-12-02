The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia, massive missile strike. Macron meets Biden. Putin scolds Scholz
The Duran: Episode 1450
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.