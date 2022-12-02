Overview Episode 11. Exposing Biden’s Corruption in Ukraine.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Joe Biden… a political figure that leaves many questions unanswered. Why shake hands with invisible colleges? What’s wrong with his TV speeches? And why is Ukraine so important to Biden?
Follow our team:
CactusTheButcher
You can view and join @cactusthebutcher right away.
Cactus The Butcher (@cactusthebutcher) TikTok | Watch Cactus The Butcher’s Newest TikTok Videos
Cactus The Butcher (@cactusthebutcher) on TikTok | 4.3K Likes. 78 Followers. Watch the latest video from Cactus The Butcher (@cactusthebutcher).
Journalistic Crusade (Heads Up! Something’s up!)
Journalistic Crusade (Heads Up! Something’s up!) Discussing news from around the world. War in Ukraine. US, UK and EU politics. Occasionally other things! This is my new channel!My blog – https://searchingthebeautydot.wordpress.com If you have Telegram, you can view and join Journalistic Crusade (Heads Up! Something’s up!) right away.
Herald from Toledo
Interesting talks about Ukrainian conflit, the most important news, Your thoughts in our discussion…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.