Ukraine Army Retreats from Severodonetsk, Suffering Heavy Losses, Biden Confirms Kiev Only Fighting to Improve Negotiating Position

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine Army Retreats from Severodonetsk, Suffering Heavy Losses, Biden Confirms Kiev Only Fighting to Improve Negotiating Position
What America Will and Will Not Do in Ukraine

Alexander Mercouris

talbot shaw lindstrom
June 2, 2022

Doubt that either R.P. or D. F. their disciples will be pleased. OSD Policy is probably not pleased. Ripples could spread far and wide.

talbot shaw lindstrom
June 2, 2022

Recall the UK intervention in North Norway.

talbot shaw lindstrom
June 2, 2022

Perhaps they should their bring their dress swords to the next get together.

InnerCynic
June 2, 2022

If the Ukrainian army were as they say “trained to NATO standards” then what we are seeing is a rather pathetic admission that NATO, and hence by extension the US, hasn’t a hope in hell of engaging and winning against the Russians.

platon
June 2, 2022

The command in Kiev is ‘High’ alright. That is the problem, or one of them.

