in Latest, Video

Ukr Southern Offensive Stuck, Ukr Refocus Bakhmut, Rus Claims Kramatorsk Strike Killed Ukr Generals

463 Views 15 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukr Southern Offensive Stuck, Ukr Refocuses Bakhmut, Rus Claims Kramatorsk Strike Killed Ukr Generals; West Kicks Ukr NATO/EU Bids to Long Grass
Topic 891

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

15 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

BREAKING: Putin clearly losing war in Iraq. Biden and Romania. Meloni, EU must ditch China. U/1

NATO to offer security ‘promises’ and Ukraine must keep fighting