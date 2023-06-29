in Latest, Video

NATO to offer security ‘promises’ and Ukraine must keep fighting

215 Views 5 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

NATO to offer security ‘promises’ and Ukraine must keep fighting
The Duran: Episode 1630

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Ukr Southern Offensive Stuck, Ukr Refocus Bakhmut, Rus Claims Kramatorsk Strike Killed Ukr Generals

Seymour Hersh: Prigozhin’s Folly, or A Third Way the US Lies about Ukraine [Video]