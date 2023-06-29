The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
BREAKING: Putin clearly losing war in Iraq. Biden and Romania. Meloni, EU must ditch China. U/1
Topic 1008
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Brings new meaning to Kentucky Fried Rat.
Sad thing is that despite Biden’s failing mental capacity, there are those that are still less intelligent than he is,⁸ that keep voting for him.
That 65% figure in support of escalating war against Russia is probably the same as that knowledgeable number of US citizens who voted against supporting the Minsk agreements, and called for the Hague to issue a warrant for the arrest of German Chancellor Merkel at the time for the crime of being a Russian-stooge in abetting the badness of Putin in his maintaining an independent Russia and eliminating ISIS in Syria; they were probably unaware that she (Merkel) was a triple agent, and is to be exonerated because she was in fact lying all the time, and not being honourable.… Read more »