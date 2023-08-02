Ukr Offensive Stuck, Soldiers Tell MSM Heavy Losses, Shoigu: Ukr Lost 20K troops July, Niger Crisis

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukr Offensive Stuck, Ukr Soldiers Tell West MSM of Heavy Losses, Impassable Rus Defences; Shoigu: Ukr Lost 20K troops in July, Niger Crisis Deepens
Topic 924
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Only wish that degenerate idiot ends up in a labour camp. He can make videos from there lol.