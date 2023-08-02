in Latest, Video

Ukr Offensive Stuck, Soldiers Tell MSM Heavy Losses, Shoigu: Ukr Lost 20K troops July, Niger Crisis

563 Views 8 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukr Offensive Stuck, Ukr Soldiers Tell West MSM of Heavy Losses, Impassable Rus Defences; Shoigu: Ukr Lost 20K troops in July, Niger Crisis Deepens
Topic 924

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Commit
Commit
August 2, 2023

Only wish that degenerate idiot ends up in a labour camp. He can make videos from there lol.

-1
Reply

Gonzalo Lira seeks political asylum in Hungary

Gonzalo Lira asylum. Elensky Plan E, drone attacks. Biden, Burisma the brand. Russia e-visa. U/1