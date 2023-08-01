in Latest, Video

Gonzalo Lira seeks political asylum in Hungary

7 Comments
Jdog
Jdog
August 2, 2023

Best wishes for Gonzalo. The good thing about this situation is that it is now known worldwide, and any action taken against him will be a public relations nightmare for Ukraine. I really do not think that the US or Ukraine want to make a martyr of Gonzalo, as their popularity is already diminishing by the day.

Ayumu
Ayumu
Reply to  Jdog
August 2, 2023

Agreed, since I suspect they’d have already taken him out otherwise.

Bart
Bart
August 2, 2023

Let’s hope he was able (by withdrawal) to quit his industrial strength smoking habit while in the slammer.

Commit
Commit
August 2, 2023

No one forced him to come to Ukraine.

David Rennie
David Rennie
August 2, 2023

Denied bail without just cause also even when they said he was eligible for bail.
Exactly what you would expect from a fascist regime.

Photios
Photios
August 2, 2023

Serbia is, I think, the safest place for him.

Loam
Loam
August 2, 2023

Poland: Spanish journalist Pablo González in custody for 16 months with no trial in sightSpanish freelance reporter Pablo González, accused of spying for Russia, has been in pre-trial detention in Poland for more than 16 months without any evidence of the allegations against him being made public. The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ-EJF), together with their Spanish affiliates and organisations that support this journalist, urge the Polish authorities to release González and ensure he receives a fair trial.

Ukr Offensive Stuck, Soldiers Tell MSM Heavy Losses, Shoigu: Ukr Lost 20K troops July, Niger Crisis