Gonzalo Lira seeks political asylum in Hungary

Best wishes for Gonzalo. The good thing about this situation is that it is now known worldwide, and any action taken against him will be a public relations nightmare for Ukraine. I really do not think that the US or Ukraine want to make a martyr of Gonzalo, as their popularity is already diminishing by the day.
Agreed, since I suspect they’d have already taken him out otherwise.
Let’s hope he was able (by withdrawal) to quit his industrial strength smoking habit while in the slammer.
No one forced him to come to Ukraine.
Denied bail without just cause also even when they said he was eligible for bail.
Exactly what you would expect from a fascist regime.
Serbia is, I think, the safest place for him.
Poland: Spanish journalist Pablo González in custody for 16 months with no trial in sightSpanish freelance reporter Pablo González, accused of spying for Russia, has been in pre-trial detention in Poland for more than 16 months without any evidence of the allegations against him being made public. The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ-EJF), together with their Spanish affiliates and organisations that support this journalist, urge the Polish authorities to release González and ensure he receives a fair trial.