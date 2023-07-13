in Latest, Video

Ukr Offensive Into Reverse, Rus Advance Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, Vuhledar, Kupyansk; NATO Aid Ukr Reduce

413 Views 6 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukr Offensive Into Reverse, Rus Advance Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, Vuhledar, Kupyansk; NATO Aid Ukr Reduce
Topic 905

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Reality smacks NATO in Vilnius. Zelensky trapped and isolated