The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
UK Telegraph; Ukraine running out of men. NATO, all resources towards Melitopol
The Duran: Episode 1680
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
RT has reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death has been confirmed by DNA tests, the Investigative Committee has said.
Yevgeny Prigozhin got a dose of his own medicine, for the plethora of young convicts he sent into the meat grinder in Artemovsk (Bakhmut). He then had the audacity to blame the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence, for his own malfeasance, where he used his own Wagner Group mercenaries and former Russian convicts, as cannon fodder in the battle for Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
Considering that Yevgeny Prigozhin is a Jew, I wonder where his Will stipulated for his body to be buried. Israel of Russia?
I would suspect Israel, as he has already shown his absolute contempt for Mother Russia, with his attempted coup d’etat against the Russia State in a time of war, and his loathing for the Russian conscripts, he used as Cannon Fodder in the battle for Artemovsk (Bakhmut).