Fox News; Biden $1B, fire Shokin. Telegraph, UKR breakthrough. Szijjarto, world laughing at EU. U/1

Alex Christoforou

Anna Cornelia
August 28, 2023

Ukraine’s breakaway territories in the Donbass region have abundant natural resources and, thus, make the area economically very very attractive to investors (Blackrock?). Lithium fields in Ukraine are concentrated in Zaporizhzhia oblast (Kruta Balka area), Donetsk (Shevchenkivske field), and Kirovohrad (Polokhivske field, Dobra area).Eastern Ukraine harbors some of the world’s largest reserves of titanium and iron ore, massive deposits of coal, also oil and gas. The Washington Post estimated that collectively, they are worth tens of trillions of dollars. THIS is what the western powers want and the reason that Donbass has been subjected to a reign of terror since… Read more »

David Rennie
August 28, 2023

General Houdini has really screwed up! His tricks are a flop.

David Rennie
August 28, 2023

When will they ever learn, Russia is not in tatters, the European union is!

UK Telegraph; Ukraine running out of men. NATO, all resources towards Melitopol

Big Rus Offensive Kupiansk, Oskol River Coming, West In Denial; West Ukr Fears West Preparing Abandon Ukr; Neocons Prepare War W. Africa Niger