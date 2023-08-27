Fox News; Biden $1B, fire Shokin. Telegraph, UKR breakthrough. Szijjarto, world laughing at EU. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine’s breakaway territories in the Donbass region have abundant natural resources and, thus, make the area economically very very attractive to investors (Blackrock?). Lithium fields in Ukraine are concentrated in Zaporizhzhia oblast (Kruta Balka area), Donetsk (Shevchenkivske field), and Kirovohrad (Polokhivske field, Dobra area).Eastern Ukraine harbors some of the world’s largest reserves of titanium and iron ore, massive deposits of coal, also oil and gas. The Washington Post estimated that collectively, they are worth tens of trillions of dollars. THIS is what the western powers want and the reason that Donbass has been subjected to a reign of terror since… Read more »
General Houdini has really screwed up! His tricks are a flop.
When will they ever learn, Russia is not in tatters, the European union is!