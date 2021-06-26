in Latest, Video

UK Health Secretary kissing mistress, breaking restrictions, refuses to resign

Yet Another Lockdown Architect Caught Violating Lockdown Rules

Yet Another Lockdown Architect Caught Violating Lockdown Rules

As the evidence continues to pile up that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the epicentre of the COVID pandemic, and that a cover up was orchestrated, China’s government run Academy of Sciences has shortlisted the bio-lab for its ‘Outstanding Science Achievement’ prize for work with coronaviruses. Talk about rubbing it in.

Alex Christoforou

Greg
Greg
June 26, 2021

So (to use their own contrived, fear-mongering rationale), it’s OK to be a ‘super-spreader’ as long as you’re important. We know that Hancock (the clue’s in the name) is a super-spreader, but not, of course, in the medical sense. Just ask his mistress.

