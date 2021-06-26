in Latest, Video

Dutch PM Rutte wants to bring Orban, “Hungary to its knees”

The Duran: Episode 1017

EU reacts sharply to new Hungarian law

Brussels [Belgium], June 24 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Wednesday reacted sharply to a new law in Hungary, which critics say targets gays, lesbians and transgender people. The European bloc has threatened to sue Budapest over violations of fundamental human rights if it does not back down immediately.

5 Comments
Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
June 26, 2021
This vile batshit crazy Globalist + Woke BS destroys European Societies and that’s literally their evil-minded plan and the Soros-Mafia and all their corrupt sell-outs + proxies are happy to wreck whole Europe for good.

Galileo
Galileo
Reply to  Brokenspine66
June 26, 2021

Who would have ever thought that believing in the genetic predominance of two sexes would be relegated to a fringe theory of crackpots would ever come to be.

Going Dutch
Going Dutch
June 26, 2021

The Dutch are a curious lot.

Golden oriole silver birc
Golden oriole silver birc
June 26, 2021

In my opinion, children should be taught to treat everyone well & as equals – not to discriminate against anyone on account of their religion, culture, sexual orientation or political views…….and that’s it. Mathematics, science & other academic subjects are what children should be studying. The gender issues and such can wait until they are older, when they may or may not take an interest in them, and form their own opinions.

DLK
DLK
June 26, 2021

Orban knows quite well that there is bigger, not only Hungarian but also European population that supports him each day, and that such NEOLIBERAL idiot can only kiss his ass to divert him from final victory over the satanic ideology.

