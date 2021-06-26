in Latest, Video

Johnson’s Folly: PM Led UK To Brink of War with Russia in Black Sea Naval Clash

Johnson’s Folly: PM Led UK To Brink of War with Russia in Black Sea Naval Clash
News Topic 201

Alexander Mercouris

6 Comments
Charge of the Light-Headed Brigade
Charge of the Light-Headed Brigade
June 26, 2021

Moonofalabama raises a very interesting point about the illegality of the UK’s actions above and beyond the ‘innocent passage’ subterfuge. 1) The UK, like the UA, considers Russia an occupying power of Crimea 2) The UK I assume, like the UA, considers armed conflict in the Donbass a conflict between Ukraine and Russia. EVEN IF one were to concede or agree with these 2 points, the following then necessarily applies as the Law of the Sea now subordinates to the Law of Armed Conflict. ‘Occupation also extends to the occupied State’s territorial waters (internal waters and territorial sea) to the… Read more »

2
Reply
Falcone
Falcone
June 26, 2021

First Boris appointed a fireplace salesman as Minister of Defence now he has a fruit farmer. What could go wrong?

1
Reply
Out of their sight, Out of their minds
Out of their sight, Out of their minds
Reply to  Falcone
June 26, 2021

Perfectly logical to me. Whatever goes rotten in the MOD can safely be cremated before it begins to stink.

0
Reply
Cats Belching in Unison
Cats Belching in Unison
Reply to  Out of their sight, Out of their minds
June 26, 2021

If ever he appoints a lady’s underwear salesman, then we know we’re beyond the point of no return.

0
Reply
Golden oriole silver birc
Golden oriole silver birc
June 26, 2021

Knowing whether a risk is worth taking depends upon a number of factors. Is the risk necessary / unavoidable, what could be the consequences of things not going to plan, and what will be gained ?
In my opinion the answers to these questions are : NO….WAR….NOTHING

1
Reply
Tiddly Winks
Tiddly Winks
Reply to  Golden oriole silver birc
June 26, 2021

The RF plays chess, the US plays checkers and the UK plays tic-tac-toe.

1
Reply

