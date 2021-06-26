Johnson’s Folly: PM Led UK To Brink of War with Russia in Black Sea Naval Clash
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Moonofalabama raises a very interesting point about the illegality of the UK’s actions above and beyond the ‘innocent passage’ subterfuge. 1) The UK, like the UA, considers Russia an occupying power of Crimea 2) The UK I assume, like the UA, considers armed conflict in the Donbass a conflict between Ukraine and Russia. EVEN IF one were to concede or agree with these 2 points, the following then necessarily applies as the Law of the Sea now subordinates to the Law of Armed Conflict. ‘Occupation also extends to the occupied State’s territorial waters (internal waters and territorial sea) to the… Read more »
First Boris appointed a fireplace salesman as Minister of Defence now he has a fruit farmer. What could go wrong?
Perfectly logical to me. Whatever goes rotten in the MOD can safely be cremated before it begins to stink.
If ever he appoints a lady’s underwear salesman, then we know we’re beyond the point of no return.
Knowing whether a risk is worth taking depends upon a number of factors. Is the risk necessary / unavoidable, what could be the consequences of things not going to plan, and what will be gained ?
In my opinion the answers to these questions are : NO….WAR….NOTHING
The RF plays chess, the US plays checkers and the UK plays tic-tac-toe.