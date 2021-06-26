in Latest, Video

Never-ending witch hunt. Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York state

63 Views

The Duran: Episode 1016

Giuliani’s law license suspended in New York over claims about Trump, 2020 election

A New York court has suspended former mayor and once top prosecutor in NYC Rudy Giuliani from practicing law over “false and misleading statements” about Donald Trump and the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani’s suspension was sought by the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department and granted by the Appellate Division in Manhattan.

