UK Government Shocking Report: Experimental mRNA Injections Caused 1716 Cases of Eye Disorders and Left 22 People Blind

by Lance D Johnson

The government of the United Kingdom has been collecting critical safety data on the Pfizer/ BioNTech and Oxford/ AstraZeneca “vaccines,” and the latest report doesn’t paint a pretty picture.

The first dose of the experimental Pfizer/ BioNTech “vaccine” has been introduced into the arms of 5.4 million citizens, with 500,000 of these people receiving a second dose.

Up until January 24, there have been nearly 50,000 reports of vaccine injury for this specific vaccine, including the sudden death of seven UK citizens:

Death and Sudden Death

Another 1.5 million doses of the Oxford University/ AstraZeneca “vaccine” have been received in the arms of UK citizens, yielding another 21,032 adverse events. These adverse events were recorded up until January 24, 2021, in the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency‘s Yellow Card Scheme, and does not include all relevant, up-to-date injuries.

The current rate of vaccine injury (being reported) is 1 in 333 people. This rate of vaccine injury is likely much greater because people are often hesitant and/or ashamed to report vaccine injury; many people see vaccination as 100 percent safe and effective solution and don’t dare to question it. Many doctors refuse to accept that vaccine injury is real.

The adverse events are not minor issues that resolve in a day, either. These adverse events can be life-altering, causing stroke, inflammation of the heart, muscle paralysis, blindness, and anaphylaxis shock.

Before experimental mRNA vaccines were unleashed, drug companies signed contracts with every major government in the world, to subvert the rule of law and indemnify their company from taking responsibility for all the inevitable vaccine injuries they knew would occur.

The most shocking reports are eye disorders [numbers updated]:

978 people were diagnosed with eye disorders after Pfizer-BioNTech injections

738 people were diagnosed with eye disorders after AstraZeneca injections (1716 combined)

a combined number of 22 people who went BLIND

Source: Assets.publishing.service.gov.uk

Source: Assets.publishing.service.gov.uk

Source: Assets.publishing.service.gov.uk

The Pfizer/ BioNTech has caused sixty-nine incidents of Bell’s Palsy, a condition that paralyzes muscles on one side of the face.

The experimental vaccines have a tendency to incite autoimmune attacks in the cardiovascular system, too. Twenty-one people experienced cerebrovascular accidents (strokes) after taking the vaccine.

There were other serious cardiovascular events, including brain stem infarction, cerebellar infarction, cerebellar stroke, cerebral artery occlusion, cerebral hemorrhage, cerebral infarction, intracranial hemorrhage, ischemic stroke, and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

According to regulators, pregnant woman are not supposed to be vaccinated with these experimental jabs. According to the manufacturers, there is limited amount of data on the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 on pregnant women.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed and therefore the vaccine is not recommended during pregnancy.

However, the Yellow Card reporting system reveals that some pregnant women bypassed this screening process and four pregnant women suffered from spontaneous abortion after the Pfizer vaccination and two suffered the same fate after the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Instead of halting this mass vaccine experiment, regulators continue to downplay these injuries and blame them on a patient’s “older age” or “underlying conditions.” The UK government, defending the vaccine companies:

“A high proportion of people vaccinated in the vaccination campaign so far are very elderly, many of whom will also have pre-existing medical conditions. Older age and chronic underlying illnesses make it more likely that coincidental adverse events will occur, especially given the millions of people vaccinated. It is therefore important that we carefully review these reports to distinguish possible side effects from illness that would have occurred irrespective of vaccination.”

Ironically, months ago, when older people with underlying conditions passed away in hospitals, their cause of death was automatically coded as “COVID-19.” This sociopathic medical fraud has never been more appalling, ghastly, and genocidal.

References: DailyExpose.co.uk; Gov.uk; Vaccine Analysis Profile – Pfizer/BioNTech (back-up here); Vaccine Analysis Profile – Oxford University/AstraZeneca (back-up here);

