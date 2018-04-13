UK behind false flag chemical attack in Syria, evidence shows

Those who have been following events in long-suffering Syria are already aware of the false flags committed by terrorists. The West is threatening to attack Syria over a chemical attack allegedly committed in Douma, near Damascus.

The terrorists, otherwise called rebels, are the only faction that has anything to gain from Chemical weapons use in Syria. A US-Western intervention – the kind chemical weapons use could trigger – is the only thing that can save them from annihilation.

If Assad – who is concretely winning the war – is proven to have used Chemical weapons, he knows the consequences.

If Assad uses chemical weapons, the NATO powers will have found a way to justify their aggression against Syria, and it will be hard for Russia to diplomatically resist against such evidence.

This is why a chemical attack would be horrible for Assad, but ideal for terrorists. The terrorists and their supporters are willing to do anything, including fake evidence or commit the actual attack, and blame the Syrian government.

There has been no evidence that Assad committed any chemical attacks…or that any actually took place in Douma…

But now…damning evidence has been revealed, which implicates the UK as having instigated the false flag in Douma, Syria.

During a briefing on Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense has brought forward proof that the entire chemical attack in Syria was a complete farce, staged, and false. According to RT, it levied accusations that London pressured the perpetrators of the false flag to “speed up” the provocation.

The Russian Defense Ministry interviewed two medical professionals in the only operating hospital in Douma, the site of the false flag near the Syrian capital of Damascus. Unlike the Western accounts, which rely on anonymous sources, the Russian Defense Ministry has interviewed actual Syrians medical professionals, who have gone on record.

Via RT:

In the interviews released to the media, the two men reported how footage was shot of people dousing each other with water and treating children, which was claimed to show the aftermath of the April 7 chemical weapons attack. The patients shown in the video suffered from smoke poisoning and the water was poured on them by their relatives after a false claim that chemical weapons were used, the ministry said. “Please, notice. These people do not hide their names. These are not some faceless claims on the social media by anonymous activists. They took part in taking that footage,” said ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov.

The fact that the Syrian medical professionals came on public record in the Russian evidence is key. All too often, Western evidence levied against Russia, Syria, or whomever the West does not like, is based on “anonymous sources”.

The idea that anonymous testimony, of unknown people can be used as damning evidence is an insult to Common Law established since classical antiquity, which required witnesses to come forward to crimes. This is why “bearing false witness” was considered such a Sin in history, however in these cases, it’s hard to hold anyone accountable when all the sources are anonymous.

Worse, in this situation, a key aspect of the “evidence”, for this false flag, rests not only on “anonymous sources”, but on photos and video from the infamous White Helmets. While they claim to rescue people altruistically in Syria, it is well known to Syrians that they align themselves with terrorists. Even more disturbing, anti-Assad supporters have been captured on video in times past training children to fake chemical attacks.

As Russia accuses the UK of supporting those who staged the false flag, the White Helmets just so happened to be funded by…you guessed it…the UK.

RT reports:

“The Russian Defense Ministry also has evidence that Britain had a direct involvement in arranging this provocation in Eastern Ghouta,” the general added, referring to the neighborhood of which Douma is part. “We know for certain that between April 3 and April 6 the so-called White Helmets were seriously pressured from London to speed up the provocation that they were preparing.”

Eva Bartlett, an independent journalist has also done heroic work in exposing the lies about Syria, as we have discussed in this article here.

Murad Gazdiev Dismantles ‘Credibility’ of Key Source Promoting Chemical Attack Lies on Syria https://t.co/SAUqxR2Roj pic.twitter.com/JkDYFbJwOX — Eva Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) April 13, 2018

RT continues:

According to Konashenkov, the group, which was a primary source of photos and footage of the purported chemical attack, was informed of a large-scale artillery attack on Damascus planned by the Islamist group Army of Islam, which controlled Douma at the time. The White Helmets were ordered to arrange the provocation after retaliatory strikes by the Syrian government forces, which the shelling was certain to lead to, he said. One of the interviews published by the ministry showed a man who said his name was Halil Ajij, and who said he was a medical student working at Douma’s only operational hospital. This is how he described the origin of the footage: “On April 8, a bomb hit a building. The upper floors were damaged and a fire broke at the lower floors. Victims of that bombing were brought to us. People from the upper floors had smoke poisoning. We treated them, based on their suffocation.” Ajij said that a man unknown to him came and said there was a chemical attack and panic ensued. “Relatives of the victims started dousing each other with water. Other people, who didn’t seem to have medical training, started administering anti-asthma medicine to children. We didn’t see any patient with symptoms of a chemical weapons poisoning,” he said. The first photos claiming to show the aftermath of the alleged chemical attack on April 7 were published online on the same day, and featured the bodies of many people, including children, some with foam around their mouths and noses. Footage from the hospital was released on Sunday, with the sources behind it claiming that it had been shot on Saturday. Konashenkov said Russia hoped that international monitors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is due to investigate the circumstances of the incident, will help establish the truth. He added Eastern Ghouta is currently trying to return to peaceful life after being liberated from militant groups by Syrian government forces. He called on other nations and international organizations to provide humanitarian aid, which is badly needed in the area. Russia is already supplying food, medicine, building materials and other essential supplies to the neighborhood, he said. Residents of the neighborhood, who previously fled violence, are returning to their homes now that the area is relatively safe, the Russian official said. The latest reports from the ground say about 63,000 people have returned, which is over half of the displaced residents, he added. The reported chemical weapons attack escalated tensions over Syria, just as Damascus was about to seize full control of Eastern Ghouta. The US and allies such as the UK and France threatened military action in response to what they claim is an atrocity committed by the Syrian government. Russia insists the incident was staged and said it reserves the right to counter any attack on Syria. RT spoke about the Russian claims with Lord Alan West, a retired officer of the British Royal Navy. He said he had strong reservations about taking allegations against Damascus at face value, because it didn’t make much military sense. “It seems to be utterly ludicrous for the military that is in the process of taking over an area to go and do something with chemical weapons, which will draw the wrath of the larger enemy down upon them,” he said. “If I was advising the opponents of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, I would be delighted to kill a few people there. Let’s face it, [the insurgents] don’t care if they kill women and children.” “I am not willing to accept tweets. We need to see incontrovertible truth about what has happened there and make a decision on that basis,” he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned earlier on Friday that they would provide evidence a state actor was responsible for the staged chemical attack in Douma.

This was obvious to anyone paying attention, because as we discussed at the beginning of this article, Assad has everything to lose, and the terrorists have everything to gain from chemical weapons use – even if he were to use it on them.

The only evidence the West is putting forward – heart-wrenching video and photos of what appears to be a chemical attack, literally comes from a group who has been proven to stage chemical attacks.

How much more obvious can it be:

The only group who benefits from chemical weapons use, and “retaliatory” strikes by the West against Assad’s Syrian Government are the terrorists – not the Syrian people.

One can only hope the Western public realizes this…Syria is already burning, but Phoenixes have been known to arise from the ashes of many a tempest.