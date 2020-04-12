Corrupt OPCW doubles down on Syria false flag

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss how the corrupt and discredited OPCW continues to push the narrative that the Syrian government was responsible for the 2017 chemical attacks, even when OPCW whistleblowers have stated the organization falsifies evidence.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

Via RT…

The OPCW has issued its first report explicitly blaming Syria’s government for chemical attacks on civilians, pointing to three incidents in 2017 and saying there’re “reasonable grounds” to believe the air force was responsible.

“Attacks of such a strategic nature would have only taken place on the basis of orders from the higher authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic military command,” Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) coordinator Santiago Oñate-Laborde said. In the end, the ITT “was unable to identify any other plausible explanation,” he added.

The chemical weapons watchdog maintains that Syrian Arab Air Force pilots flying a Sukhoi Su-22 military plane dropped a sarin bomb in southern Ltamenah on March 24, 2017. On March 25, the OPCW claims, a helicopter belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force dropped a chlorine cylinder on the Ltamenah hospital which went through the roof and ruptured. Another bomb containing Sarin was dropped in southern Ltamenah on March 30 by an Su-22 military plane, the report said.

OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias noted in a statement that the IIT is “not a judicial or quasi-judicial body with the authority to assign individual criminal responsibility.” It is now up to the Executive Council and the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, the United Nations Secretary-General, and the international community as a whole “to take any further action they deem appropriate and necessary.”

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report