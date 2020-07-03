U.S. New Daily Covid-19 Cases — 57,236 — Shatters All Records.

Eric Zuesse
Although the Washington Post claims that “The United States reported 55,220 new coronavirus cases Thursday” (and other ‘news’-media, such as The Hill, give the same number and don’t even mention that the Washington Post is their source), that number actually undercounts the true number by 2,016 cases, and the WP fails to indicate where and how they obtained their (low-balled) count.
From the start to the end of the day on July 2nd, the United States recorded 57,236 new cases of the coronavirus-19 disease.
The most authoritative real-time count of confirmed new cases of coronavirus-19 is at www.worldometers.info/coronavirus, and at the start of the day on July 2nd it showed for the United States a total of 2,779,953 cases. At the start of the day on July 3rd they showed 2,837,189. (By mid-day on July 3rd, their count included “+423” as “New Cases,” and showed a total of 2,837,612 as the total, which happens to be exactly 423 more cases than 2,837,189.) So, there can be no reasonable doubt that the total number of new cases recorded during the 24-hour period of July 2nd was 57,236, not 55,220 (wherever the WP got that figure).
In the entire world of 215 countries, there are only 29 countries that have recorded a total number of cases (up till the present) that exceeds this one-day new-cases total which were recorded in the U.S., which was the highest one-day total ever recorded for any country. Each of the world’s other 186 countries has recorded a total number of cases (ever since the start of the disease) that is less than America recorded on the single day of July 2nd.
Just before the end of that day on July 2nd, these were the U.S. states that added the largest number of new cases on that day:
Florida: 10,109
California: 9,348
Texas: 7,193
Georgia: 3,472
Arizona: 3,333
N. Carolina: 1,855
S. Carolina: 1,782
Tennessee: 1,575
Louisiana: 1,383
Alabama: 1,149
N.Y.: 1,035
Arkansas: 878
Mississippi: 870
Illinois: 869
Pennsylvania: 839
Ohio: 831
Iowa: 709
Washington: 642
Nevada: 632
Utah: 554
Wisconsin: 539
Virginia: 532
Minnesota: 494
And these had the fewest:
Vermont: 17
Hawaii: 20
New Hampshifre: 20
D.C.: 25
Maine: 34
Wyoming: 36
Alaska: 39
N. Dakota: 42
Kansas: 62
Montana: 67
S. Dakota: 67
West Virginia: 74
The states that have the highest total number of cases per million of population are:
N.Y.: 21,571
N.J.: 20,001
Rhode Island: 15,992
Massachusetts: 15,863
D.C.: 14,722
Louisiana: 13,242
Connecticut: 13,083
Delaware: 12,047
Arizona: 12,011
Illinois: 11,516
Marryland: 11,318
Nebraska: 10,056
The lowest:
Hawaii: 668
Montana: 1,013
Alaska: 1,390
West Virginia: 1,704
Vermont: 1,966
Oregon: 2,204
Maine: 2,476
Wyoming: 2,678
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
