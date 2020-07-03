Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in New England all this time (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the latest revelation that Ghislaine Maxwell was living in various areas of New England ever since Epstein’s “suicide”, under constant surveillance by the FBI and the U.S. DOJ.

Assuming that Ghislaine Maxwell doesn’t wind up with the means to kill herself in her jail cell, and assuming those who are supposed to be watching her 24 hours a day won’t be taking any well-timed coffee breaks, Maxwell will be “naming names” and “fully cooperating” with the FBI according to a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, according The Daily Mail.

Epstein’s former employer Steven Hoffenberg said that Maxwell “knows everything” and will “totally co-operate”.

In addition, Prince Andrew, who has been nudged further and further toward the center of the Epstein/Maxwell controversy, is “among those very worried” about what she might reveal, the report says. “She’s going to cooperate and be very important. Andrew is definitely, definitely concerned,” Hoffenberg said.

Maxwell’s arrest has put increased pressure on Prince Andrew to testify about his relationship with Epstein. Maxwell is facing 35 years behind bars as a maximum sentence and may be looking to cut a deal, the report suggests.

In terms of Maxwell’s current whereabouts, we noted yesterday that she could wind up being housed at MCC in New York – the same jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

“We will be seeking detention,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said in a press conference announcing charges. Prosecutors said Maxwell helped Epstein entice girls as young as 14 into sex from 1994 through 1997, then lied about it under oath in 2016.

Yesterday, we reported that Maxwell had been arrested in New Hampshire by the FBI and charged by federal prosecutors.

The long-time friend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein was alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful.

Maxwell’s indictment reads that she: “…assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims…” and that “The victims were as young as 14.”

Ghislaine has been accused by three women of procuring and training young girls to perform massage and sexual acts on Epstein and his associates.

Virginia Giuffre (previously named Virginia Roberts), one of Epstein’s alleged victims, claimed in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell “recruited” her into Epstein’s orbit, where she was forced to have sex with Epstein and his powerful friends, including Prince Andrew.

Giuffre asserts in her complaint that Maxwell, the sole defendant in the suit and the daughter of late publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, routinely recruited underaged girls for Epstein and was doing so when she approached the $9-an-hour locker room attendant at Mar-a-Lago in 1999 about giving massages to the wealthy investment banker. Giuffre alleges that Maxwell ultimately trained her in how to give “massages” to Epstein that involved sex acts and, essentially, prostitution. When Maxwell publicly denied the allegations and called Giuffre a liar in 2015, that gave her the opening to head to federal court and file the defamation suit now headed for trial. –Politico

Assuming Maxwell has her day in court (or her chance to cooperate with Federal Authorities), it could certainly make for some interesting bombshells about who else spent time with Epstein. We can’t wait to hear who she makes mention of.

