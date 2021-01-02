U.S. loses key sanction weapon. Digital Currencies and SWIFT
Digital currencies may challenge SWIFT global payment network, says Russian central bank
The development of digital currencies may challenge the SWIFT international banking payment system and could eventually make it redundant, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has said. More than 30 financial regulators are currently working on their national digital currencies, according to First Deputy Governor of the CBR, Olga Skorobogatova.
SANCTIONS ARE DETRIMENTAL TO ALL BANKS IN GENERAL.