U.S. loses key sanction weapon. Digital Currencies and SWIFT

Digital currencies may challenge SWIFT global payment network, says Russian central bank

The development of digital currencies may challenge the SWIFT international banking payment system and could eventually make it redundant, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has said. More than 30 financial regulators are currently working on their national digital currencies, according to First Deputy Governor of the CBR, Olga Skorobogatova.

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
January 2, 2021

SANCTIONS ARE DETRIMENTAL TO ALL BANKS IN GENERAL.

