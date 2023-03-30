U.S. Launches AIR STRIKES On Iranians IN SYRIA!/Ukraine’s Clear Pattern Of War Crimes Condemned By Amnesty International.(Objectivity and being a realist)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Now Jimmy Dore has a similar view to me. It took some time, I have watched him slowly waking up to real geopolitics and the real world. For me he is now one of the most objective people. Because you can condemn the West while admitting wrongdoing on the other side. While white washing one side and pretending that one side is good and the other is bad is childish. People need to stop being idealists and finally wake up, grow up and become realist.

Jimmy Dore:Hey you know why we’re in Syria right? So we’re occupying a third of Syria right now illegally. You know how Putin is in Ukraine, we’re in Syria okay. Which is right next to Iraq and you know what we did there. So watch this:

Trump:We’re keeping the oil. We have the oil, the oil is secure. Uh we left troops behind only for the oil.

Jimmy Dore:That’s why we’re in Syria, that’s the president of the United States… Okay, now guess what we’re doing we’re bombing Syria again uh we’re bombing Iran I’m sorry

U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills U.S. worker “The airstrikes were conducted in response to today’s attack as well as a series of recent attacks against coalition forces in Syria” by groups affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, Austin said. Iran relies on a network of proxy forces through the Mideast to counter the U.S. and Israel, its arch regional enemy.

Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, five dead AMMAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) – An Israeli rocket strike early on Sunday hit a building in central Damascus, killing five people and damaging several buildings in the densely populated district, witnesses and officials said. The strike hit near a security complex around which Syria’s ally Iran has installed bases, two intelligence sources said.

Jimmy Dore:…why because Israel has nukes. “Israel missiles strikes building in central Damascus five dead.” I’m just putting this in to remind everybody that Israel’s routinely bombs out of Syria, a sovereign country and they do it with no repercussions. The U.N doesn’t care, the United States doesn’t try to stop them, nothing happens because they have the blessing of the United States.

Louis Allday on Twitter: “It’s so typical that US air strikes are described as “retaliatory” both tacitly justifying them & directly obscuring the fact that the drone strike against the US “position” in Syria is retaliation itself against the US’ occupation of Syrian land & ongoing theft of its resources. pic.twitter.com/JFhuIhh2TX / Twitter” It’s so typical that US air strikes are described as “retaliatory” both tacitly justifying them & directly obscuring the fact that the drone strike against the US “position” in Syria is retaliation itself against the US’ occupation of Syrian land & ongoing theft of its resources. pic.twitter.com/JFhuIhh2TX

Jimmy Dore: So the Washington Post says it’s a retaliatory strike. No, we’re occupying their country, they’re retaliating against us occupying their country. You don’t get to call what you’re doing retaliatory if you’re the one occupying a foreign country illegally… Uh so there we are, America is the world’s terrorists, hope you’re happy, go read go read The Intercept or watch Breaking points so you can find out the wrong information about that. They’ll tell you what the CIA are telling you.

Amnesty International Admits Ukraine is Using Children as Human Shields Last Updated on March 22, 2023 Amnesty International has admitted that Ukraine is using children and other civilians as human shields in its war against Russia, launching attacks from populated areas and turning schools, hospitals, and homes into military outposts; all things that Amnesty International says constitute a violation of humanitarian law.

Jimmy Dore:The ukrainians are committing war crimes against their own people, Amnesty International has revealed. Now this is an article from March 22nd 2023 by Frankie Stokes, right. And it opens with:

“Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapons systems in populated residential areas, including in schools and hospitals, as they repelled the Russian invasion that began in February,”

Now this is from August 2022 didn’t make the news though did it?

Jimmy Dore:…and it didn’t make news but I wanted to remind people that and it’s on both sides. I’m not saying Russia doesn’t commit war crimes too, they’re using cluster bombs.

Kurt Metzger: There’s no way to invade somebody else’s sovereign country as we learned over the last 20 years and not kill civilians that are innocent and like and mass kill them. That’s why it’s a bad thing to do

Jimmy Dore: That’s why it’s a bad thing to do

Jimmy Dore:The Ukrainian government should immediately ensure that it locates its forces away from populated areas or should evacuate civilians from areas where the military is operating. Military should never use hospitals to engage in Warfare and should only use schools or civilian homes as a last resort when there are no viable Alternatives.

Kurt Metzger: Well was there a viable alternative to get more money out of us, than creating casualties that you know.

Jimmy Dore: So I just want people to know. It’s so weird, it’s so culty, like if you don’t agree with the governments and the corporate media about a war you’re like out of the cult, you’re like: oh bad thought. It’s all Thoughtcrime.

Kurt Metzger: Well none of them know. Again people that say this most of them don’t even watch the official state media.

Jimmy Dore: I know.

Kurt Metzger: They have a friend they look up to or like you talk about looking up to Jon Stewart or whatever.

Jimmy Dore: They see headlines on Facebook.

Kurt Metzger: It trickles they do the same way a QAnon aunt gets her news is how they get their news.

Jimmy Dore: It’s BLUEAnon.

For me calling it BLUEAnon is a misrepresentation. Republicans are not a lot better. It’s all one big Orwellian/Huxleyan world for the naive. He even mentioned “Thoughtcrime”. People need to wake up before they establish departments to fight misinformation and we will end up establishing literally Orwellian Ministry of truth. If that happens we are doomed. The thing is if you look at the state of our civilization and population. Every next generation is more ignorant and less informed. They are thought to chase after wealth, happiness and pleasure and don’t ask questions. Thinking is not as pleasant as enjoying your life, at least that’s what we are taught so that’s what most people think. That is why their ultimate life goal is not to understand themself and life itself its meaning to spiritually and intellectually improve themselves and become truly fully human. But just ignorantly without asking questions enjoy life and chase after happiness, wealth, status since those are infinite wants of humans so never could be fulfilled so will make them distracted and bussy, so they won’t ask questions.

“A man wants to earn money in order to be happy, and his whole effort and the best of a life are devoted to the earning of that money. Happiness is forgotten; the means are taken for the end.”

—Albert Camus, The Myth of Sisyphus and Other Essays

“But the nature of the universe is such that the ends never justify the means. On the contrary, the means always determine the end.”

—Aldous Huxley

In his book The Fall he explored the possibility of a world in which nobody takes up the challenge to fight against injustice, and where solidarity and hence relative peace and harmony are never achieved. Camus’ concern was well founded.

In our day freedom in many areas of life is dwindling, and governments across the world are rallying people to sacrifice personal freedoms for the promise of future harmony and security. If such a trend continues, Camus had some prescient advice for those who refuse to walk this line, but rather prefer freedom:

“The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.” —Albert Camus, The Rebel: An Essay on Man in Revolt

“Every time I hear a political speech or I read those of our leaders, I am horrified at having, for years, heard nothing which sounded human. It is always the same words telling the same lies. And the fact that men accept this, that the people’s anger has not destroyed these hollow clowns, strikes me as proof that men attribute no importance to the way they are governed; that they gamble – yes, gamble – with a whole part of their life and their so called ‘vital interests.” —Albert Camus

“Nothing is more despicable than respect based on fear.” —Albert Camus

“Each generation doubtless feels called upon to reform the world. Mine knows that it will not reform it, but its task is perhaps even greater. It consists in preventing the world from destroying itself.”

—Albert Camus

