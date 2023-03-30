in Latest, Video

Existential conflict w/ Angelo Giuliano and Brian Berletic (Live)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

Lucciola
Lucciola
March 30, 2023

In Italy school books are very poor. The information is biased. The vision of reality is tremendously globalist.

Magnar Husby
Magnar Husby
March 30, 2023

“live and let live”. The West is unable to do that! Because the West is governed by the thought that they are superior! And this thought is nutered by their financial olirarchs, who own the propaganta apparutus of the West and the thoughts of their peoples! And make big profits on it! With this thoughts and their consequential activites, the world is lost!

Magnar Husby
Magnar Husby
March 30, 2023

Angelo Guiliano has the right view here!

SheBear333
SheBear333
March 31, 2023

The only weapons left for team satan are bioweapons and nuclear bombs.

SheBear333
SheBear333
March 31, 2023

A whole lot of brain power to be found on this video — thank you for the tremendous discussion, you four brilliant gentlemen.

