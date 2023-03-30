The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Saudi Arabia joins SCO. China & Brazil trade deal. UAE LNG in Yuan. Lavrov, NATO is fighting. U/1
Topic 915
Pretending to be Xi would seem to be an excellent opportunity for Vovan and Lexus to prank Elensky.
“Destroy your economy, and then we’ll invite you to Biden’s democracy summit.” LOL!
It is total rubbish for the US ‘auditors’ to say that no weapons have ended up in other countries and not in Ukraine. Everyone should be terrified of where those depleted uranium shells might end up. I’m sure there are lots of terrorist organisations in the world (or militarised gangs) who would love to get their hands on them and would pay big bucks for them. Very tempting to Zelensky and his avaricious ghouls.
Awesome show Alex
Thank you, Alex, for your assurances that the American People will be OK during the disintegration of US economic power. However, have you considered that the US government still has the power to overly tax the population, enforced by 80,000, armed, irs agents regulate society by statute and instigate vicious reprisals against resistance/demonstrators by selected police and military goons?
“80,000, armed, irs agents”
That’s ONE(1) irs agent for every 3225 Americans over 18 years old WITH 300 MILLION GUNS. YOU MUST BE REALLY SCARED LOL
The Restrict Act should be called the American Self-Worship Act.