U.S.-Israel Trapped Now By Jordan & Egypt Backing Hamas

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The plan by Israel and America to conquer the residents in the open-air prison called the Gaza strip is to either invade it, which would produce the immediate deaths of the Israeli and American hostages that Hamas captured and brought there; or else Israel and America will extend their blockade of food, water, medicine, and electricity to Gaza, long enough to conquer or kill everyone in that prison.

Their first expectation was that the residents in Gaza’s northern part, which Israel had ordered to evacuate southward, would leave only Hamas fighters in that northern part, so that Israel would simply destroy the entire northern part, and then march southward into the area that would be holding the evacuees, who — without Hamas to fight for them — would either commit suicide or else surrender to Israel.

Those were the Israeli-American policy-options in order to win this war: siege &/or invasion.

However, as things have turned out, many in the northern part followed Hamas’s order to refuse to evacuate. Consequently, the hostages that are being held there will be doomed unless Israel will stop its attack and siege against Gaza.

But the situation for America and Israel is actually even worse than that — much worse.

On October 16th, Jordan Times headlined “Gov’t asserts citizens’ right to express solidarity with Gazans”, and Jordan’s King Abdullah went even farther than that by responding to the millions of Jordanians who were marching in the streets to support the Gazans against Israel: he endorsed their demonstrations. Then, the next day, was even worse news for both Israel and America: that newspaper headlined “King: ‘No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt; that is a red line’”. He was refusing the requests from both the Israeli and the American regimes for both Jordan and Egypt to take in Gazans so that Israel could take their land. Israel doesn’t want the Gazans; Israel wants only their land. It’s like with the Crimeans and the Donbassers after America’s coup in February 2014 in Ukraine, which installed there a rabidly anti-Russian regime in Ukraine: those very Russian regions of Ukraine rejected the U.S.-imposed Russia-hating regime, which still (to this day) hates the residents in those regions but wants ONLY their land. In that sense, Israel is like Ukraine.

Already on October 16th, the Daily News of Egypt headlined “Egypt opposes collective punishment of civilians in Gaza: Al-Sisi”, and made clear that Al-Sisi was “rejecting collective punishment policies such as siege, starvation, or displacement of civilians.” He was rejecting the policies of Israel and of America, because both siege and invasion would either be survived and the residents of Gaza would then win, or else America and Israel would instead win and would be hated almost universally throughout the Middle East, which then would turn to both China and Russia as being the new leading co-Powers of the world.

The longer that the neoconservative (i.e., U.S. imperial) power will dominate the world, the more blood will be spilt in order to continue it — and, now, lots more of it will be spilt in the Middle East.

The leaders of Egypt and Jordan are not willing to be reviled by their countrymen and perhaps become assassinated in ignominy, so as to continue the U.S. empire over them. They’ve now made clear they won’t.

Ultimately, U.S. President Donald Trump’s arranged deal between the Sauds’ regime and Israel’s regime will either terminate now or else the Saud family will become terminated as the rulers of that regime. The present war in the Middle East will end the decades-long alliance between the Saud family and the U.S. Government.

The statements on October 16th and 17th, by Al-Sisi and King Abdullah, leave no way that the U.S. and Israeli regimes can leave this new Middle Eastern war as being anything but pariah-nations. Even if all of the Gazans end up being slaughtered, the U.S. and Israel will be pariah-nations. If, instead, the U.S. and Israel will lose this war, then the U.S. and Israel will also be pariah-nations. Either way, The American Century, which started on 25 July 1945, will be ended, in ignominy, by this war.

