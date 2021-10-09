The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
U.S. – China tension rises after Zurich meeting
The Duran: Episode 1107
Zurich meeting brings rare sign of U.S.-China thaw
The six-hour meeting White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had with his Chinese counterpart in Zurich on Wednesday may have done more to defrost the U.S.-China relationship than anything since President Biden took office. Why it matters: That speaks more to the severity of tensions between the two superpowers than anything Sullivan achieved during his marathon with Yang Jiechi.
