in Latest, Video

U.S. – China tension rises after Zurich meeting

65 Views 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

U.S. – China tension rises after Zurich meeting
The Duran: Episode 1107

Zurich meeting brings rare sign of U.S.-China thaw

Zurich meeting brings rare sign of U.S.-China thaw

The six-hour meeting White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had with his Chinese counterpart in Zurich on Wednesday may have done more to defrost the U.S.-China relationship than anything since President Biden took office. Why it matters: That speaks more to the severity of tensions between the two superpowers than anything Sullivan achieved during his marathon with Yang Jiechi.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
JamiGreen
JamiGreen
October 9, 2021

I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I’ve been doing… http://Www.NetJob1.com

Last edited 26 minutes ago by JamiGreen
0
Reply
Megan
Megan
Reply to  JamiGreen
October 9, 2021

If you were looking for a way to earn some extra income every week… Look no more!!!! Here is a great opportunity for everyone to make $95/per hour by working in your free time on your computer from home… I’ve been doing this for 6 months now and last month i’ve earned my first five-figure paycheck ever!!!!

Learn more about it on following site….. http://www.Newapp1.com

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Megan
0
Reply

China Shows Knowledge of US Submarine Activities, Taiwan, Japan Make Conciliatory Moves to Beijing