China Shows Knowledge of US Submarine Activities, Taiwan, Japan Make Conciliatory Moves to Beijing

Chinese FM urges US to provide truth about nuke submarine accident in S. China Sea, including intentions and if leak happens China expresses grave concern about the accident involving US submarine USS Connecticut hitting an unknown object in the South China Sea, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday, urging the US to clarify more details about the accident, its purpose of cruising in the area, and whether it has caused a nuclear leak that has damaged the local marine environment.

US’ revelation of troops in Taiwan will only hasten cross-Straits war: Global Times editorial The US wants to get on the mainland’s nerves. This is a consistent tactic of Washington. The mainland must respond to the US’ new provocations to make both Washington and the island of Taiwan fully realize the severity of their collusion.

Beijing Will Have “Full Ability” To Invade Taiwan By 2025, Defense Minister Warns Authored by Dorothy Li via the Epoch Times The regime in Beijing will be fully capable of mounting a full-scale invasion of Taiwan by 2025, the island’s defense minister warned on Oct. 6. The remarks follow four days of escalated Chinese military pressure targeting Taiwan, which saw nearly 150 warplanes fly into the island’s air defense zone.

Xi Focus: Xi says Taiwan question will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes reality BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that the Taiwan question arose out of the weakness and chaos of the Chinese nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality.

President Xi Jinping Speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the Phone On October 8, 2021, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Japan are close neighbors and quoted, “Benevolence and good-neighborliness are of great value to a country.”

