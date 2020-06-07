U.S., at 2,000,000 Coronavirus Cases, is Now 29% of World’s Total

Eric Zuesse

The United States now has two million cases of coronavirus-19, and this is 28.55% of the global total.

On May 2nd, when America’s percentage peaked, it was 33.3% — one-third of the global total. So, even if the coronavirus spotlight is now being taken off America, that’s because, relatively speaking, the situation is getting worse globally. On June 5th, Reuters reported that “The epicentre of the pandemic is currently in countries of Central, South and North America.”

Back on February 1st, a racist website had speculated that

The Corona virus is a virus that, for whatever reason, East Asians are susceptible to but other races are not, just like SARS. None of our people are going to succumb to this condition. The MSM’s constant hyping is just a way of making people panic, because people are more susceptible to being indoctrinated when they panic. By not reporting the race of those who have caught this disease in Europe, unnecessary panic is being fomented among Europeans.

We’re all the same species, and a virus that affects people in some countries will affect people in all countries; and the differences in how much the people in each country will be affected will depend vastly more on that country’s culture, and traditions, and government, and location, than on its people’s “race” (whatever that is). Racism is plain stupid, not merely evil.

The 25 countries that (out of all 215 countries listed) have the highest percentage of their people (in cases per million of population) who are or have been determined to be suffering from this disease are, in order:

1. Qatar, 23,932

2. San Marino, 20,044

3. Vatican City, 14,981

4. Andorra, 11,028

5. Bahrain, 8,478

6. Mayotte, 7,635

7. Kuwait, 7,298

8. Chile, 6,687

9. Luxembourg, 6,454

10. Singapore, 6,418

11. Spain, 6,168

12. USA, 5,990

13. Peru, 5,822

14. Iceland, 5,295

15. Gibraltar, 5,194

16. Ireland, 5,104

17. Belgium, 5,098

18. Belarus, 5,053

19. Sweden, 4,347

20. Djibouti, 4,224

21. UK, 4,198

22. Armenia, 4,173

23. Isle of Man, 3,953

24. Italy, 3,883

25. UAE, 3,873

The lowest-percentage countries (sufferers per million) are:

1. Papua, 0.9

2. Lesotho, 2

3. Laos, 3

4. Angola, 3

5. Vietnam, 3

6. Myanmar, 4

7. Burundi, 5

8. Cambodia, 7

9. Syria, 7

10. Tanzania, 9

11. Eritrea, 11

12. Namibia, 11

13. Gambia, 11

14. Uganda, 13

15. Mozambique, 13

16. Western Sahara, 15

17. Yemen, 16

18. Botswana, 17

19. Zimbabwe, 18

20. Timor Este, 18

21. Taiwan, 19

22. Fiji, 20

23. Malawi, 21

24. Benin, 22

25. Rwanda, 33

The 12 highest deaths-per-million are:

1. San Marino, 1,238

2. Belgium, 827

3. Andorra, 660

4. UK, 596

5. Spain, 580

6. Italy, 560

7. Sweden, 461

8. France, 447

9. Netherlands, 351

10. St. Martin, 350

11. Ireland, 340

12. USA, 339

