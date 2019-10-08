TYT sad to see US troops go

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:
These two progressive liberals, Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, apparently haven’t heard that Trump’s decision to pull out was expressed many months ago. Suddenly TYT cares about the Pentagon weighing in on the US getting out of regime change operations. Oh, the Kurds have no choice but to cooperate with Syria and Russia and Iran vis-a-vis Turkey? Good. The lawful and sensible solution is to have Syrian reunification. Also, Assad is a democratically elected head of state. The UN election observers in Syria endorsed the election process. Bashar al-Assad is not a dictator! The progressive news outlet TYT is engaging in Deep State-Mainstream media war propaganda and are thus in league with international terrorism [regime change ops and affiliated methods].
The Young Turds are a lol cow that only the truly gullable follow (Shaun King is black you know). As Propagandists they are a non entity. AOC is the latest mouth piece of the young and nerdy and that’s a farce. TYT became irrelevant about the time Trump was elected and really have nothing to say.
I thank The Duran editors for posting this video. For those who have been using The Duran as one of their go to sources of information and understanding just what the “US position” in the World is, especially the Middle East, this video demonstrates just how deranged the “Liberal”, “Democratic aligned”, pro-US wars of regime change and hegemony talking heads are. People who understand anything about why what I posted above is correct, are probably wearing a sad, wry smile. Clueless people, who have embraced the MSM/Mil Ind Complex pro-war spin are apoplectic. For those on the Left, such as… Read more »
Why so Cenk? We are Illegally occupying the Country and should have been gone years ago.
Cenk has turned into a joke since he endorsed the Russiagate nonsense. As for Ana look at her comments about Tulsi Gabbard. These people are trojan horses supporting the jackasses who are ruining the world. Never want to see or hear about them again
Jimmy Dore all the way. A man of class and unimpeachable integrity