TYT sad to see US troops go

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

These two progressive liberals, Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, apparently haven’t heard that Trump’s decision to pull out was expressed many months ago. Suddenly TYT cares about the Pentagon weighing in on the US getting out of regime change operations. Oh, the Kurds have no choice but to cooperate with Syria and Russia and Iran vis-a-vis Turkey? Good. The lawful and sensible solution is to have Syrian reunification. Also, Assad is a democratically elected head of state. The UN election observers in Syria endorsed the election process. Bashar al-Assad is not a dictator! The progressive news outlet TYT is engaging in Deep State-Mainstream media war propaganda and are thus in league with international terrorism [regime change ops and affiliated methods].

