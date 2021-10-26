The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Two classes of people, ‘That is what it is…so YUP’ – Jacinda Ardern
Hillary Clinton – “I do think it’s imperitive that Boris Johnson do what he can to stop the rise in Covid in the UK…”
