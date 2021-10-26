The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

UK’s Johnson Calls Putin to Rescue Glasgow Climate Summit, Putin and Xi Choose to Stay Away

News Topic 323

Telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Climate issues were discussed in depth in light of Britain’s preparations for the upcoming World Leaders Summit to be held in Glasgow on November 1-2, which will open the 26 th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The Russian side noted its commitment to international obligations and its intention to consistently reduce the national economy’s carbon footprint.

The West Wants to Engage Russia and China on the Climate Crisis While Also Demonising Them – It Won’t Work

The West Wants to Engage Russia and China on the Climate Crisis While Also Demonising Them – It Won’t Work As Britain prepares to host the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next month, it is pursuing two contradictory policies that undermine its chances of success. On the one hand, it is seeking a unified global response to the climate crisis with nations agreeing to targets for the reduction of their coal and petroleum emissions.

Xi is revealing his own weakness by missing Cop26

Xi is revealing his own weakness by missing Cop26 A few years ago, I was about to address a conference of Chinese business executives when I asked the organisers how much time I should leave for questions. “Oh, they don’t expect to ask any questions,” came the reply. “They would be embarrassed by that.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report