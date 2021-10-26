LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: Enforcing the New Utopia: Merrick Garland and ‘unobtrusive federal monitoring’ of school boards

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
LOCALS ONLY: Enforcing the New Utopia: Merrick Garland and ‘unobtrusive federal monitoring’ of …
Attorney General Garland and the “Unobstrusive” Federal Monitoring of School Board Meetings https://jonathanturley.org/2021/10/21/attorney-general-garland-and-the-unobstrusive-federal-monitoring-of-school-board-meetings/ AG Garland’s Message To Concerned Parents Is Clear: Shut Up Or Else https://thefederalist.com/2021/10/22/attorney-general-merrick-garlands-message-to-concerned-parents-is-clear-shut-up-or-else/
Attorney General Garland and the “Unobstrusive” Federal Monitoring of School Board Meetings
Attorney General Garland and the “Unobstrusive” Federal Monitoring of School Board Meetings
In the 1946 move, “Terror by Night,” Sherlock Holmes assures Lady Margaret that, while he and Dr. Watson would be hanging around, “we’ll be as unobtrusive as possible.” Lady Margaret correctly responds “That would be a novelty from a policeman.” That scene came to mind when Attorney General Merrick Garland testified in Congress to assure…
AG Garland’s Message To Concerned Parents Is Clear: Shut Up Or Else
AG Garland’s Message To Concerned Parents Is Clear: Shut Up Or Else
What do you call it when the country’s largest school board association secretly coordinates with the Biden White House before issuing a formal request that the administration use the FBI to investigate dissenting parents as potential “domestic terrorists,” and then, five days later, the Justice Department issues a memorandum to the FBI to do just that?
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.