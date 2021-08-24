Twitter goes after Serbia. President of Serbia dares Twitter, ‘Ban me like Trump!’

in Latest, Video

‘Ban me like Trump!’ Serbian president dares Twitter, as media labeled ‘govt collaborators’ invoke Nazi censorship & NATO bombing

A dozen Serbian media outlets labeled “state-affiliated” by Twitter protested the platform’s action as censorship, while the country’s president said the social media company may as well ban him just like ex-POTUS Donald Trump. Twitter began appending the “state-affiliated” media label to outlets back in August 2020, in preparation for the US presidential election.

Alex Christoforou

Samuel
Samuel
August 24, 2021
