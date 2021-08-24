Twitter goes after Serbia. President of Serbia dares Twitter, ‘Ban me like Trump!’
‘Ban me like Trump!’ Serbian president dares Twitter, as media labeled ‘govt collaborators’ invoke Nazi censorship & NATO bombing
A dozen Serbian media outlets labeled “state-affiliated” by Twitter protested the platform’s action as censorship, while the country’s president said the social media company may as well ban him just like ex-POTUS Donald Trump. Twitter began appending the “state-affiliated” media label to outlets back in August 2020, in preparation for the US presidential election.
