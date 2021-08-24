in Latest, Video

Europeans Round on Biden at Futile G7 Meeting as Indian PM Modi Calls Putin

Europeans Round on Biden at Futile G7 Meeting as Indian PM Modi Calls Putin
Putin discussed developments in Afghanistan with Indian PM Modi — Kremlin

Telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

While exchanging opinions on Afghanistan, the parties noted the importance of concerted efforts, which would help establish peace and stability in the country and ensure security in the region in general. They expressed their determination to increase cooperation in opposing the spread of terrorist ideology and the drugs threat emanating from Afghan territory.

This G7 is a turning point for the West

This G7 is a turning point for the West

There is nothing inevitable about our defeat, if we are able to show allies we’re there for the long term

