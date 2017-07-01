EPHESUS: labrador accidentally joins symphony-orchestra

The dog got the best seat in the house.

The Hellenic amphitheatre in Ephesus, now in Turkey, is a breathaking venue for summer concerts. Everyone from operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti to the progressive rock band Jethro Tull have played there.

Recently, a symphony-orchestra played Mendelssohn’s 4th Symphony when a labrador retriever casually walked on stage, eventually deciding to lie down next to the first violin section.

It is unclear if the dog was someone’s pet or where it came from, but it seems like he enjoyed the music as much as anyone else in the audience.