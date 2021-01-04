Turkey is still bombing cities and villages indiscriminately in Syria

The Turkish forces stationed north of “Manbij” in the eastern countryside of Aleppo targeted the villages to the northwest of the city with / 35 / artillery shells.

Local sources said that the Turkish base in the “Al-Yashli” area yesterday bombed the villages of “Jamousiah, Umm Jaloud, Umm Lens and Jabal Al-Sayada” with artillery shells over the course of half an hour, while it was not clear the size of the losses it left.

The Turkish shelling also targeted the villages of Nayrabiya and Samuqa, north of Aleppo, which witnessed artillery shelling, in addition to targeting the villages of Sheikh Hilal in the area of “Tal Rifat” in the northern countryside of Aleppo, and the villages of “Maranaz”, “Shawargha” and “Al Malikiyah”. Affiliated with the “Afrin” area, north of Aleppo, with artillery shells and heavy weapons, according to the sources.

The Turkish bombing north of Aleppo coincided with a similar escalation targeting the “Ain Issa” area in the northern countryside of Raqqa, which is under the control of the “SDF”, as the Turkish forces are trying to expand in the regions of northern Syria at the expense of the “SDF”, which in turn is still refraining from handing over the “Ain Issa” area “To the Syrian army in order to protect it from the Turkish incursion.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report