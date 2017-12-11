Turkey and Jordan reconsidering relations with Israel

On the 13th of December, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss how to deal with Donald Trump’s universally condemned decision to recognise Jerusalem al-Quds as the Israeli capital.

Earlier today, Erdogan said that the United State “has become a partner in bloodshed” and that Turkey will never be bound by Trump’s declaration.

Meanwhile, traditional US ally Jordan and only the second Arab state to have diplomatic relations with Israel, has convened a special session of Parliament to review Amman’s relations with Tel Aviv.

RT reports,

“The deals to be reviewed include a 1994 peace treaty. Jordan is the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem. The politicians in Amman accused US President Donald Trump of violating international law with the decision last week. Jordanian lawmakers late on Sunday voted unanimously to authorize the judicial affairs committee to review all agreements with Israel, official news agency Petra reported. The Wadi Araba treaty, signed in 1994, made Jordan one of only two Arab countries to have reached a peace agreement with Israel, along with Egypt in 1979”.

Turkey which was the first Islamic majority country in the world to establish relations with Israel, has also threatened to cut ties over Trump’s Jerusalem/Al-Quds decision.

While Turkey’s relations with both the US and Israel have plummeted to new lows in 2017, even before the Al-Quds declaration by Trump, agitation in Jordan would represent a new crisis for both US and Israeli diplomats, where previously none existed.

President Putin of Russia is currently meeting Egyptian President el-Sisi in Cairo to discuss the issue of Palestine as well as other matters of Russia’s highly improved bilateral relations with its old Egyptian ally.

Egypt was the first Arab state to establish diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv in 1979, although Egypt’s then President Anwar Sadat was assassinated in 1981 due to the unpopularity of his decision.